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THE FALL OF THE CABAL PART 4 of 10 - CHILD LOVERS EVERYWHERE!!
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405 views • July 20, 2021
From the intro of the first video: This documentary was made by researcher and author Janet Ossebaard from the Netherlands, with the aid of countless 'Anons' across the world: "It contains thousands of hours of research. I urge you to accept nothing as the truth. Please do your own research and double-check everything I present to you. That is the only way to truly wake up and become an independent thinker."
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