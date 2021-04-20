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Expert Warns of Coming Covid Vaccine Disaster; Hell in the Holy Land | Highwire with Del Bigtree
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763 views • April 20, 2021
This interview is a tool to save the world.
Former Bill Gates top vaccine scientist and creator comes forward and puts his entire career on the line to come forward and express a dire warning to the entire world on the Covid19 Vaccines.
Former Bill Gates top vaccine scientist and creator comes forward and puts his entire career on the line to come forward and express a dire warning to the entire world on the Covid19 Vaccines.
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