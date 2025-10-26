In late 2020, Debbie Hicks was arrested and convicted of a public order offence for recording a totally empty hospital—during a time when hospitals were supposedly "overwhelmed"—in an effort to demonstrate we were being monumentally lied to about the severity of the alleged "pandemic".



Epidemiologist Prof. Mark Woolhouse testified before a recent Scottish Covid-19 inquiry that bed occupancy was indeed "at an all-time record low by some substantial margin" during that time.



"The hospitals were quieter than they'd ever been... so people who needed healthcare were not getting access to it."



Source @Real Wide Awake Media

