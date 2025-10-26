© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In late 2020, Debbie Hicks was arrested and convicted of a public order offence for recording a totally empty hospital—during a time when hospitals were supposedly "overwhelmed"—in an effort to demonstrate we were being monumentally lied to about the severity of the alleged "pandemic".
Epidemiologist Prof. Mark Woolhouse testified before a recent Scottish Covid-19 inquiry that bed occupancy was indeed "at an all-time record low by some substantial margin" during that time.
"The hospitals were quieter than they'd ever been... so people who needed healthcare were not getting access to it."
