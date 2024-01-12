Create New Account
Greg Kelly: "They're going after his entire business empire, they're going after his freedom
Greg Kelly: "They're going after his entire business empire, they're going after his freedom, and he's not taking it, [he's] still fighting back." Greg Kelly talks about the deep state going after former President Donald Trump.


More: https://bit.ly/47AbTm5


@gregkellyusa

Keywords
election interferenceindictmentspresident donald j trumpwitch huntcorrupt dojgovt collusion

