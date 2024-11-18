PREPARING FOR ETERNITY Part 20: Mercy 101

Mercy is based upon the concepts of law and love and cannot exist without them. God is holy and perfect and His laws demand justice. Humanity is sinful because of Adam and Eve but this is where mercy comes into play because of the work Jesus did on the cross when He paid for the sins of mankind.

You see, everyone would die and end up in the Lake of Fire without mercy! But your responsibility doesn't end once you have experienced the grace of God and been redeemed by the blood of Jesus. Our Savior wants you to show mercy to others in the same way it was extended to you.

Can you imagine what life would be like if mercy was applied in marriage, at church, in your workplace and even in traffic? We would be filled with joy unspeakable! Jesus wants you to be salt and light in this fallen world where there is a lot of wickedness and immorality.

Treat other people with mercy and it will return to you. And even if they don't, continue to show them mercy because that's what the Lord expects. You have only to look upon Jesus' life as an example. The good news is that there is no limit with God as you learn and grow. How far will you choose to go?

