THE GREAT ANTHONY HILDER TRIED TO WARN US 🌐 ABOUT THE NEW WORLD ORDER IN 1993

Alex Jones - The great Anthony Hilder tried to warn us in 1993..





Anthony J. Hilder warns about the New World Order, the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) and the Illuminati in this 1993 broadcast.





Video uploaded under fair use clause - Copyright Act of 1976, 17 U.S.C. § 107 - for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting and education. DocumentaryArchive does not own the rights to this video.





Source: https://x.com/RealAlexJones/status/1961581409015075124





Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/a4lotg [thanks to https://www.jesus-is-savior.com/Evils%20in%20Government/Police%20State/illuminazi.htm and https://alchetron.com/Anthony-J-Hilder 🖲]