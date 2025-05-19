Secret societies: Once you join a secret society, the only way out will be death!

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to A call for an uprising and DarknessToLight.111 (DLT111)



A call for an uprising speaks about those who join a secret society, the only way out is death. Think of Mozart, who was a Freemason, but wanted to leave freemasonry, Robin Williams and the former Jesuit priest, Alberto Rivera, who was murdered with poisoned food for spilling the beans on the Jesuits and the roman catholic church.



Do not join satanic secret orders but join Christ Who will give you eternal life upon sincere repentance and conversion to Christ in Acts 3:19.



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington



