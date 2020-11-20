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Sidney Powell Confirms There Was A Military Operation in Germany Looking For Dominion Ballot Servers
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1161 views • November 20, 2020
Near the end of today's Voter Fraud Press Conference sidney Powell was asked by the media if the report of there being a raid on a German property looking for a Dominion Voting System hard drive was true. Without flinching Powell clearly returned the answer and said that it is connected to their case, but was not sure if the 'good guy's' got it or the 'bad guy's' got it. So there you go, we have been talking about this for a week now and Sidney Powell cleared up that 'little' rumor.
#SidneyPowell
#Dominion
#Smartmatic
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
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#SidneyPowell
#Dominion
#Smartmatic
Thanks for watching and listening. All the best. Mark @G.A.
Global Agenda Paypal: https://www.paypal.me/GlobalAgenda
Email: [email protected]
Please Subscribe to my Social Media Channels and Follow me on Twitter.
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
@GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
GlobalAgenda
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
GlobalAgenda II
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCASoo-Dv5sztEWgts5Nq7EQ
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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