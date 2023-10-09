Polish Mercenaries Began To Die At The Hands Of The Ukrainian Army! Poland Demands Explanations!

Against the background of numerous reports that the Armed Forces of Ukraine began to slow down the offensive pace and are gradually preparing for defensive tactics in the 'Zaporizhzhia' direction, General Zaluzhny urgently visited the city of 'Orekhov' and met with the high military command, which is responsible for the offensive actions of the Ukrainian army in this direction of the front. The meeting of General Zaluzhny with the high command of the groups of troops took place on October 7. Later, Zaluzhny himself reported that he had held an important meeting with all the commanders responsible for offensive actions in the 'Zaporizhzhia' direction and also assessed the situation at the front.
