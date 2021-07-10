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REVELATION CHAPTER 13_ CERTIFICATE OF VACCINATION AI
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270 views • July 10, 2021
Clay Clark & Dr. Jim Meehan join me to disclose some shocking truth.
These days, the merchants, these so-called great men of the earth, are peddling their wares, especially these vaccines to people all over the world, for reasons that you can decide for yourselves.
Revelation 18:23 And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived.
Now the word sorcery translates as this: Strongs's Greek: 5331 pharmakeía (from pharmakeuō, "administer drugs") – properly, drug-related sorcery, like the practice of magical-arts, etc. (A. T. Robertson).
http://www.wenstrom.org/downloads/written/word_studies/greek/pharmakeia.pdf
These days, the merchants, these so-called great men of the earth, are peddling their wares, especially these vaccines to people all over the world, for reasons that you can decide for yourselves.
Revelation 18:23 And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived.
Now the word sorcery translates as this: Strongs's Greek: 5331 pharmakeía (from pharmakeuō, "administer drugs") – properly, drug-related sorcery, like the practice of magical-arts, etc. (A. T. Robertson).
http://www.wenstrom.org/downloads/written/word_studies/greek/pharmakeia.pdf
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