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Act of 1871: We Are Living in Kim Clement's 4/4 2008 Prophecy - Two Presidents - While they say Impeach, Impeach!
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124 views • January 27, 2021
Provided by: Global Agenda
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LciJ-F8zcFM&;ab_channel=GlobalAgenda
Prophecy by Kim Clement, April 4th, 2008, Seattle, WA (Read by Donne’ Clement Petruska): And they shall say, “but now there is a second President, how can we have two presidents?” An unusual thing, isn’t it, says the Spirit of the Lord? Why would it be that one with a double mind would stand up and face the people? No, they shall say “we have two presidents, what do we do now?” Fear not, for God said, as I promised before this is My Nation and I will change things according to the time and season and I told you now I will expose and reveal things that have been hidden so that My Nation can move into this next election and to the next phase with victory and honor and glory, says the Lord of Hosts!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LciJ-F8zcFM&;ab_channel=GlobalAgenda
Prophecy by Kim Clement, April 4th, 2008, Seattle, WA (Read by Donne’ Clement Petruska): And they shall say, “but now there is a second President, how can we have two presidents?” An unusual thing, isn’t it, says the Spirit of the Lord? Why would it be that one with a double mind would stand up and face the people? No, they shall say “we have two presidents, what do we do now?” Fear not, for God said, as I promised before this is My Nation and I will change things according to the time and season and I told you now I will expose and reveal things that have been hidden so that My Nation can move into this next election and to the next phase with victory and honor and glory, says the Lord of Hosts!
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