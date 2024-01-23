Venezuela Pres. Maduro Gives WWII History Lesson - "Hitler was Protected by the European & US Elites - Hopes in Him to Invade the Soviet Union - Bush Grandfather Managed Nazi Party Bank Accts"

Venezuela President Maduro blasts German media and gives WWII history lesson:

"You, Deutsche Welle, you, the one writing this, are complicit in the Palestinian genocide."

"Hitler was protected by the European and United States elites... they placed their hopes in him to invade the Soviet Union. It is well known that the grandfather of George W. Bush managed bank accounts and investments of the Nazi Party (https://www.theguardian.com/world/2004/sep/25/usa.secondworldwar)."

"The Soviet Union was becoming the great economic, social, cultural, and political power of the world. The development indices of the Soviet Union would drive you crazy... it was an example to the world and was pushing a great transformation."