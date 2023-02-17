Roseanne Barr on the COVID Vaccine and Being a Proud "Conspiracy Theorist"
"My whole family is a bunch of libtards, and they'd call me a conspiracy theorist the whole time but everything I said turned out to be true!"
Roseanne's full comedy special is on Fox Nation
