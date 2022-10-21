TLAV CDC Adds COVID Jab To Child Schedule As The Coverup Continues

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TLAV CDC Adds COVID Jab To Child Schedule As The Coverup ContinuesThe Last American Vagabondhttps://www.rokfin.com/stream/24347/CDC-Adds-COVID-Jab-To-Child-Schedule-As-The-Coverup-Continues-Ukraine-Extremism--The-Digital-Push
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BbAUv0a9bZBK/
https://odysee.com/@TLAVagabond:5/TDWU-10-20-22:7?src=embed
https://rumble.com/v1oyu9j-cdc-adds-covid-jab-to-child-schedule-as-the-coverup-continues-ukraine-extre.html
https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/cdc-adds-covid-jab-child-schedule-coverup-continues-ukraine-extremism-digital-push/
CDC Adds COVID Jab To Child Schedule As The Coverup Continues & Ukraine Extremism