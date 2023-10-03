Create New Account
Is there ANY way Democrat Jamaal Bowman 'ACCIDENTALLY' pulled a fire alarm
Glenn Beck


Oct 2, 2023


Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman pulled a fire alarm right before an important vote on funding the government. Many accused him of trying to delay the vote. But he claimed he was just trying to open a door and had no idea it would actually trigger the fire alarm. Is that excuse believable at all? Glenn, who has been known to accidentally pull fire alarms all the time, reviews the evidence and reveals the only somewhat plausible way Bowman could have possibly thought pulling the alarm would open the door ... maybe. Plus, he and Stu review Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's "delightfully stupid" defense of her progressive colleague.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n6ZPFPTxy2g

Keywords
democratalexandria ocasio-cortezglenn beckfire alarmaccidentallyjamaal bowmanimportant votefunding government

