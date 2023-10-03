Is there ANY way Democrat Jamaal Bowman 'ACCIDENTALLY' pulled a fire alarm

Glenn Beck





Oct 2, 2023





Democratic Rep. Jamaal Bowman pulled a fire alarm right before an important vote on funding the government. Many accused him of trying to delay the vote. But he claimed he was just trying to open a door and had no idea it would actually trigger the fire alarm. Is that excuse believable at all? Glenn, who has been known to accidentally pull fire alarms all the time, reviews the evidence and reveals the only somewhat plausible way Bowman could have possibly thought pulling the alarm would open the door ... maybe. Plus, he and Stu review Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's "delightfully stupid" defense of her progressive colleague.





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n6ZPFPTxy2g