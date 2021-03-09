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BREAKING: FBI Attempts To Recruit Former Green Beret to Infiltrate Oath Keepers, Proudboys [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
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540 views • March 09, 2021
WATCH as we learn how occupied government agencies (like the Federal Bureau of INTIMIDATION) manipulate patriots into infiltrating the very groups meant to protect America. Former special forces operator Jeremy Brown breaks down what they’re doing…and what We The People can do about it. SHARE this critical intel.
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=6042e0452b9ec530ff1459e2
https://www.banthis.tv/watch?id=6042e0452b9ec530ff1459e2
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