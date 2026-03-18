RUSSIA AND CHINA BRUTALLY MOCK TRUMP IRAN WAR - THEY ARE PROVIDING MILITARY AID TO IRAN

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MAILBAG SHOW * 3.17.2026
Augusto's websites...
theappearance.com
theappearance.net
Russia brutally mocks Trump over Middle East war - 'Iran has Trump by the throat'
https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/2183332/russia-brutally-mocks-trump-middle-east-iran-war
Chinese brutally mock Trump with string of Iran war memes as he begs for help in Strait of Hormuz
https://www.themirror.com/news/us-news/chinese-brutally-mock-trump-string-1742994
Russia and China providing ‘military cooperation’ to Iran, foreign minister boasts
https://nypost.com/2026/03/14/world-news/russia-and-china-providing-military-cooperation-to-iran-foreign-minister-claims/
Trump Says War Won’t Be Over This Week, Pentagon Confirms 200 US Casualties
https://www.infowars.com/posts/trump-says-war-wont-be-over-this-week-pentagon-confirms-200-us-casualties
‘They hold the cards now’: Trump allies fear Iran is slipping beyond the president’s control
https://www.politico.com/news/2026/03/17/they-hold-the-cards-now-trump-allies-fear-iran-is-slipping-beyond-the-presidents-control-00830449
Trump's counterterrorism chief resigns over Iran war
https://justthenews.com/government/security/joe-kent-resigns-national-counterterrorism-center-citing-opposition-iran-war
EU has ‘no appetite’ to expand Mideast naval mission to Strait of Hormuz, Kallas says
https://www.timesofisrael.com/liveblog_entry/eu-has-no-appetite-to-expand-mideast-naval-mission-to-strait-of-hormuz-kallas-says/
FBI’s alleged cover-up of Chinese 2020 plot marks another stain on Wray’s legacy
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/3448038/fbi-alleged-cover-up-chinese-2020-plot-wray-legacy/
Israel reports 2 more Iranian chiefs 'eliminated'
https://www.wnd.com/2026/03/israel-reports-2-more-iranian-chiefs-eliminated/
'Iran holds the cards now': Trump left exposed as allies reject Hormuz plan and fears grow of desperate gambit
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15653799/Iran-holds-cards-Trump-left-exposed-allies-reject-Hormuz-plan-fears-grow-desperate-gambit.html
No Lights in Cuba But There Is a Breakthrough
https://www.independentsentinel.com/no-lights-in-cuba-but-there-is-a-breakthrough/
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson