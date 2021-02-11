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Panel discussion- It Is NOT a VACCINE it's a NANO medical device
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1255 views • February 11, 2021
Panel discussion- It Is NOT a VACCINE it's a NANO medical device
It's NOT a Vaccine it's a NANO Medical device. The Covid response given to world population is a Nano mRNA medical device. They call it a vaccine to get mislead medical community, governmental bodies and public into thinking it's necessary.
This will NOT turn out well for those who take the jab. Don't do it!
It's NOT a Vaccine it's a NANO Medical device. The Covid response given to world population is a Nano mRNA medical device. They call it a vaccine to get mislead medical community, governmental bodies and public into thinking it's necessary.
This will NOT turn out well for those who take the jab. Don't do it!
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