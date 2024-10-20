You're talking about the economic and social breakdown happening in several Western countries, especially in Canada, the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand. You're highlighting how retail and small businesses are shutting down, with people becoming financially ruined due to overleveraging and using their homes as ATM machines. You argue that this financial collapse is part of a larger agenda, with massive money laundering through real estate (especially in Canada) exacerbating the housing crisis, driving up rents, and pushing people into homelessness. Key points include: Economic Collapse: Businesses are shutting down, and financial instability is rising because of the overuse of home equity, causing people to lose everything. Money Laundering in Real Estate: You emphasize how $710 billion was laundered through Canadian real estate, leading to housing shortages, skyrocketing prices, and unaffordable rents. Political Manipulation: You believe political leaders like Justin Trudeau and Pierre Poilievre are part of the same system that won’t save people, describing the situation as “heel versus face” – a wrestling analogy to suggest a fake rivalry. Looming Tyranny: You mention that government actions, including taxation and restricting freedom, are increasingly oppressive, while accountability for these actions is evaded. Pandemics and Wars as Distractions: You argue that pandemics and global conflicts are being used to avoid government accountability and to maintain control. Homelessness and Overwork: Despite working multiple jobs, many Canadians and others in Western countries are unable to make ends meet, often ending up homeless. The Illusion of Salvation: You state that people are mistakenly waiting for political figures to save them when, in reality, the entire system is rigged. Call to Awareness: You're urging people, especially in the U.S., not to alter or dissolve their Constitution, as it's one of the last protections against tyranny. Maxime Bernier as a Sane Option: While you are not pro-government, you believe Maxime Bernier is the only Canadian politician who seems to genuinely care about restoring sanity and accountability in the country. This reflects your broader concerns about systemic corruption, manipulation, and the financial ruin facing everyday people. economic collapse, financial ruin, retail shutdown, small businesses closing, money laundering, Canadian real estate crisis, housing shortages, skyrocketing rent, homelessness crisis, overleveraging homes, political corruption, fake political rivalry, Pierre Poilievre, Justin Trudeau, government tyranny, taxation oppression, accountability evasion, pandemic manipulation, global wars, Western countries crisis, social breakdown, overworked Canadians, unaffordable cost of living, modern day slavery, inflation crisis, rising food prices, government control, freedom erosion, housing affordability, Maxime Bernier, real estate laundering, economic manipulation, system rigged

