22NOV22 - Newly Hired Envoy Air Pilot Captain Patrick Ford Dies Suddenly Shortly after Takeoff in Chicago

American and Envoy declined to disclose if Ford had been vaccinated or boosted. But most pilots are vaccinated, following heavy government and airline pressure in the summer and fall of 2021.



On Tuesday, reports circulated that an Envoy Air pilot who had just been hired had fainted and died shortly after departing from Chicago O’Hare International Airport for Columbus, Ohio.

Alex Berenson claimed that American Eagle Embraer 175 Captain Patrick Ford passed asleep at the controls at 7:59 p.m. on Saturday, November 19, just after takeoff.



Captain Ford was speaking to an air traffic controller when his voice abruptly ceased, according to a recording of the incident.



ENY3556: Envoy 3556, Tower…

A little while later, the controller frantically enquired, “Can I help you?”



About 30 minutes after taking off from the airport, Captain Brandon Hendrickson, Ford’s copilot, informed air traffic control, “3556, we need to return, captain is disabled.”

When Captain Hendrickson took over, the plane successfully landed.



When Ford arrived at the hospital, doctors declared him dead. His reason of death wasn’t disclosed right away.



After the incident, Envoy Air’s vice president of flight operations issued a statement.



Captain in training Patrick Ford passed unexpectedly despite valiant attempts to save him, according to a message sent to other pilots by Envoy Air’s vice president of flight operations, Ric Wilson. “This loss has left us feeling incredibly sorrowful.”



Sincere appreciation to Line Check Airman Captain Brandon Hendrickson for his professionalism and leadership in ensuring the safety of his crew, passengers, and aircraft, continued Wilson.



The event is the subject of an inquiry by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

