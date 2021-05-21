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“The New Earth" Create the world you want. Feel it like its already happened.
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10 views • May 21, 2021
This is Jo's New Earth compilation of relaxation and Mindfulness.
Focus on your new world as if it has already happened now.
Much Love to you all.
Follow me on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/SparkAwakeni...
Or on our Telegram Group
The Awakening 11-11
https://t.me/joinchat/Tj3Sg0GgojCtRDcv
Focus on your new world as if it has already happened now.
Much Love to you all.
Follow me on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/SparkAwakeni...
Or on our Telegram Group
The Awakening 11-11
https://t.me/joinchat/Tj3Sg0GgojCtRDcv
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