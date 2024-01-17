Stop America’s Sell-Off | Oppose “Natural Asset Companies” selling Fed Lands to the CCP & Foreigners

PLEASE SHARE | Stop America’s sell-off – and sell-out! Oppose “Natural Asset Companies” the CCP and Other Enemies Could Control

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has proposed a rule, SR-NYSE-2023-09, that would enable radical environmentalists in the Biden administration to sell off to the Chinese Communist Party and other investors federal lands, water and even air via so-called “Natural Asset Companies” (NACs) on the condition that they would preclude virtually any productive use of such resources. Private land owners may also be impacted.





The deadline for public comments to the SEC was extended to January 2nd (without notice via an update to the website.) We understand, it might be extended further to January 18. Nonetheless, public comment to counter this stealthy effort to sell-off – and sell-out – America is urgent.





There are numerous problems with this scheme. As Margaret Byfield of American Stewards for Liberty warned in Real Clear Markets recently, these include:





- [NAC] companies would be given license to control lands, both public and private, and would be required not to conduct any “unsustainable activities, such as mining, that lead to the degradation of the ecosystems….Sovereign nations, such as the United States Government, can provide their lands toprivate investors, including those outside the United States. China, for example, may be able to invest in a NAC and effectively be a stakeholder in our national parks. Russia could assume control of lands currently leased to produce oil and place them off limits for future natural resource development.





- NACs would prevent the productive use of the land, which would hurt the landowners financially, but also reduce the supply of minerals, food, and other goods that come from the land.





- How might a company make control of land profitable while also not using the land? The method is admittedly confusing, perhaps intentionally. They profit from “ecological performance” such as “conservation, restoration, or sustainable management.” These NACs would quantify and monetize these natural outputs (such as air or water). The best comparison would be using the air we breathe as a cryptocurrency of sorts. And, these natural assets that collectively belong to all of us would now belong to corporations run by what many would call environmental special interests.





- Traditional accounting standards would not be used to regulate NACs. Likely, this is because NACs would not withstand scrutiny under generally accepted accounting principles.





- This effort would be a huge windfall for the federal government and the NACs. The government would create an entirely new revenue stream that would solely benefit the Davos-type [World Economic Forum] crowd that gives the current administration support. Both Big Government and radical environmentalists stand to benefit.





- These efforts intentionally prioritize environmentalism over human flourishing. [Prospective auditors] admit that “producing these essential goods and services and managing resources wisely is as valuable, or perhaps even more valuable, than the food production.”





This CPDC webinar examines the national security, economic and constitutional implications of stripping property rights and other personal freedoms from Americans in favor of a “global reset” that consolidates power and wealth in the tyrannical hands of foreign adversaries like: the Chinese Communist Party; other unelected, oppressive oligarchs; and unaccountable bureaucrats, here and abroad.





Moderator:





- Frank Gaffney, Founder and Executive Chairman, Center for Security Policy; Vice Chairman, Committee on the Present Danger: China, co-author, “The Indictment: Prosecuting the Chinese Communist Party and Friends for Crimes Against America, China, and the World”





Panelists:

- Marlo Oaks, Utah State Treasurer – Topic: “Why Natural Asset Companies are a Threat to America”

- Noah Wall, Executive Vice President, State Financial Officers Foundation; longtime grassroots activist; former Executive Vice President, Freedomworks –

- Margaret Byfield, Executive Director, American Stewards for Liberty –

- Dave Walsh, former President Mitsubishi Power Systems Americas; and former Vice Chairman, Shanghai Electric Westinghouse Power Joint Ventures; advisor to power generation investors and suppliers

- James Lindsay, Author of Cynical Theories: How Activist Scholarship Made Everything about Race, Gender and Identity – and Why This Harms Everybody; strategist, mathematician

- Brian Kennedy, Chairman, Committee on the Present Danger: China; Founder and President, American Strategy Group; past President, Claremont Institute –