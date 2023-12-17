Surprises Coming?

The discussion among those analyzing our situation in the U.S.A. and the world is about potential disruption and perhaps subjugation by tyrants and their advanced technology, or widespread revelation and restoration.

The criminal cabal planners have had an agenda of depopulation and full spectrum dominance of humanity for several centuries.

Their deceptive plans, policies and procedures have been identified and are now being exposed by a growing number of thoughtful investigative analysts. This information is being revealed widely to the public.

We need a massive awakening to the false knowledge, restrictive operations and illegitimate officials and their bosses.

Meanwhile, we have the opportunity to lay new plans for a just society and a real value economy as the basis for growth in understanding and benevolent living among honest caring people.





