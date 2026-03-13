© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#bluster
to roar and be tumultuous, as wind. to be loud, noisy, or swaggering; utter loud, empty menaces or protests. He blusters about revenge but does nothing. Synonyms: gloat, boast, brag, rant.
VJAYTV - AIJ OFFICIAL BLOG
https://vjtv-aij.blogspot.com/
AI SATIRE AND OTHER MEDIA
BROADCASTING FROM ONTARIO CANADA