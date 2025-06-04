They want to keep you in the game! Yet what does the math say? | Ted Provenza

They want to keep you in the game! Yet what does the math say? In this eye-opening breakdown, Sharon explores China's gold strategy, the Shanghai Futures Exchange reforms, and the cracks in the Western financial system. From paper gold to real silver, the shift is real—are you ready to exit the rigged game?





🔴Watch the FULL video on Rumble: 👉 https://rumble.com/v6uawj5-china-to-reset-silver-prices-futures-changing-i-y-k-y-k-its-fun-to-be-smart.html?e9s=src_v1_upp





🛎️ Subscribe for more expert insights and financial revelations!





📌 Stay Connected with Theodore J. Provenza

🔹 Retired CFP, CEP @ ING Financial Partners

🔹 MIT-Trained Austrian Monetary Economist





📧 Email: [email protected]

🌐 Website: www.TEDSpeaks.net

🐦 X (Twitter): https://x.com/TedSpeaksTruth

🎵 TikTok: www.tiktok.com/@tedspeaks.truth

📘 Facebook: / tedspeakstruth

📸 Instagram: / tedspeakstruth

💼 LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/tedprovenza

▶️ YouTube: / @tedspeaksnewsofficial

📢 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/TProvenza

🎥 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/te...

📰 TruthSocial: https://truthsocial.com/@TedSpeaksNow





📢 Like, comment, and share to spread the knowledge and empower others with the truth!





#Gold #Silver #ChinaGold #ShanghaiFuturesExchange #USDebtCrisis #FinancialReset #SoundMoney #HardAssets #PreciousMetals #GoldStandard #SilverStacking #PaperGold #DollarCollapse #EndTheFed #EconomicCollapse #BuySilver #BuyGold #SoundFinance #YuanGold #GoldRush #SilverSqueeze #GoldVsDollar #WealthPreservation #GoldBackedCurrency #GoldMarket #SilverIsMoney #FiatCollapse