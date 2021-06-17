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Your Government
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10 views • June 17, 2021
Your Government
Your Government is supposed to be staffed by you.
It's decisions are supposed to be made by you.
It's primary responsibility is to protect you and your property assets at all costs and against all comers.
That's why governments exist.
And that is the only reason for any government to exist,
Ever.
https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
http://www.annavonreitz.com/
____________________
My Links:
Awesome Covid Soundcloud Playlist: Covid Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
[E-Mail] [email protected]
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] 1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLq667SVRZSVh4Eo0bkCcFw
2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXKbOIGyJGxTcgZncDjIjSA
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[SoundCloud]https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
msm, Covid, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol, wwg1wga, NewWorldOrder
Your Government is supposed to be staffed by you.
It's decisions are supposed to be made by you.
It's primary responsibility is to protect you and your property assets at all costs and against all comers.
That's why governments exist.
And that is the only reason for any government to exist,
Ever.
https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
http://www.annavonreitz.com/
____________________
My Links:
Awesome Covid Soundcloud Playlist: Covid Playlist: https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576/rc-just-say-no?in=shane-st-pierre-97886576/sets/covid-lockdown-playlist
[E-Mail] [email protected]
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] (my Preferred) https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] 1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLq667SVRZSVh4Eo0bkCcFw
2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXKbOIGyJGxTcgZncDjIjSA
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@Shane_St_Pierre
[Rumble] https://rumble.com/c/c-869743
[Telegram] https://t.me/joinchat/769azoCg9jJiNDYx
[Likabout] https://likabout.com/shane_st_pierre
[Facebook] (Personal) https://www.facebook.com/stpierrs/
Stores (gets around AI for sheeple herding)
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/OGAusername321
[Facebook] https://www.facebook.com/TheGreatCatalyst
[Twitter] https://twitter.com/censored86
[WeGo] https://wego.social/Shane_St_pierre
[RoxyCast] https://roxycast.com/Shane_St_Pierre86
[SoundCloud]https://soundcloud.com/shane-st-pierre-97886576
#scamdemic
#Covid
#NewWorldOrder
#vaccines
#wwg1wga
msm, Covid, scamdemic, mockingbird, media, sheeple, audit, election, fraud, vaccines, nanotech, control, mkultra, mindcontrol, wwg1wga, NewWorldOrder
Keywords
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