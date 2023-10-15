Create New Account
Black Elevator Dream 4-13-23@6:38 am (Re-uploaded 10-15-23)
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
A dream from my lovely Jesus on the rise of antichrist but symbolically done as if in a black elevator.


John 16:13 Howbeit when he, the Spirit of truth, is come, he will guide you into all truth: for he shall not speak of himself; but whatsoever he shall hear, that shall he speak: and he will shew you things to come.

Ministry Website:
https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com

Prayer Email:
[email protected]

Donate Links:
https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis
Cash App
$MyLovelyJesus
https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate

Free eBook Download:
https://books.bookfunnel.com/propheticdreamsvisionswords

YouTube Sites:
YouTube channel #1 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ
YouTube channel #2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ

Bitchute Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/

Brighteon Channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell

Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271

Odysee Channel:
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e

Keywords
antichristelevatorworld rulerrise to power

