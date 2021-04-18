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Emergency Saturday Broadcast: Reporters Discover Secret Flights, Secret Centers, and More
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340 views • April 18, 2021
The Alex Jones Show Saturday Emergency Broadcast (Full Show) - Commercial Free - 4-17-21
Investigative journalists catch busloads of women and children being loaded onto 737s and flown to secret destinations across the U.S.
Infowars reporters discover new secretive private migrant holding facilities — must see!
Alex Jones joins Owen Shroyer and the Infowars crew on the southern border in McAllen, Texas to reveal more pieces of the illegal immigration pipeline from South and Central America through Mexico into the United States, including secret flights (https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=607a1a745b15392aa717bbd4) out of a private airport, hidden holding centers for illegal immigrants, and much more.
Share across all globalist controlled platforms. Do not keep them on safe platforms because most people on those platforms are already woke to the lies of the New World Order agenda! If you do not share this on other platforms it becomes an echo chamber.
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Investigative journalists catch busloads of women and children being loaded onto 737s and flown to secret destinations across the U.S.
Infowars reporters discover new secretive private migrant holding facilities — must see!
Alex Jones joins Owen Shroyer and the Infowars crew on the southern border in McAllen, Texas to reveal more pieces of the illegal immigration pipeline from South and Central America through Mexico into the United States, including secret flights (https://cantcensortruth.com/watch?id=607a1a745b15392aa717bbd4) out of a private airport, hidden holding centers for illegal immigrants, and much more.
Share across all globalist controlled platforms. Do not keep them on safe platforms because most people on those platforms are already woke to the lies of the New World Order agenda! If you do not share this on other platforms it becomes an echo chamber.
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all truth on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see truth on these banned platforms please consider subscribing so you can help fight the good fight.
• If you can. please donate to:
• Cash App - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• Bitcoin - 1DDZeUG2As6t9V8b9JLJDLefddJffiJbKW
• PayPal - https://bit.ly/36Uyuhf
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
📡◄ Follow Me ►📡
All the platforms and donation links are accessible using the URL below:
• https://linktr.ee/TheResistance1776
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