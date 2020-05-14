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CHP Talks - Derek Sloan, Conservative Party Leadership Contestant
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
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15 views • May 14, 2020
May 13, 2020 - CHP National Leader Rod Taylor and CHP Deputy Leader Peter Vogel interview Derek Sloan, MP for Hastings-Lennox & Addington. Derek is also one of two pro-life Leadership contestants in the current race to see who will be the next leader of the Conservatve Party. CHP TALKS also reached out to Dr. Leslyn Lewis, the other pro-life contestant still in the race and also to Jim Karahalios who was earlier disqualified by the CPC but may re-enter the race depending on the results of his court case. Neither Dr. Lewis nor Mr. Karahalios was available for an interview at this time. CHP Canada appreciates every MP and candidate in any party who boldly speaks up in protection of innocent human life, traditional family values, personal freedom and responsible government. At this time, CHP Canada is the only national party with a policy of protecting innocent human life from conception until natural death. We are grateful to MP Derek Sloan for spending time with us today.

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

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politicsraceconservativeschristianprolifecanadapro-lifechp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorcpcconservative partycdnpolileadership raceleaders racecontestantderek sloan
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