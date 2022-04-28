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And We Know 4.27.2022: Birds UNLEASHED. Attack of the LIBS, BOTS destroyed, ELON's shady past! PRAY!
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97 views • April 28, 2022
LT of And We Know.
I know… why use a Disney song when we are leaving them? It just seems right… did it not make you smile a little… anyone remember the old Tiki Bird song from back in the day… when Disney wasn’t WOKE and filled with pushing their immoral behavior on us… anyway, let’s look into both sides of twitter today.. both sides.. one saying it is all great.. the other reminders of what Elon believes in… I must admit.. it is fun.. if it is real.. to see the enemy scream as their power could be diminishing...
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12pwfp-4.27.22-birds-unleashed.-attack-of-the-libs-bots-destroyed-elons-shady-past.html
I know… why use a Disney song when we are leaving them? It just seems right… did it not make you smile a little… anyone remember the old Tiki Bird song from back in the day… when Disney wasn’t WOKE and filled with pushing their immoral behavior on us… anyway, let’s look into both sides of twitter today.. both sides.. one saying it is all great.. the other reminders of what Elon believes in… I must admit.. it is fun.. if it is real.. to see the enemy scream as their power could be diminishing...
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v12pwfp-4.27.22-birds-unleashed.-attack-of-the-libs-bots-destroyed-elons-shady-past.html
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