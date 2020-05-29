2020 Virus 19 Ep.14 Robert F Kennedy Jr response to Bill Gates Shocking content

Produced by: Adrian, posted on YT on 13 April, 2020#Adrian #coronavirus #naturalHealth #vaccinesSome hard hitting comments in this video specifically responding to Bill Gates from Robert F Kennedy Jr.Robert F Kennedy Jr talks about Bill Gates Vaccine programs:Post 24 I believe it was.Found the original:Gates’ Globalist Vaccine Agenda: A Win-Win for Pharma and Mandatory Vaccination By Robert F. Kennedy Jr.:Vaccines and the Liberal MindInstead of demanding blue-ribbon safety science and encouraging honest, open and responsible debate on the science, too many online outlets are silencing critics and shutting down discussion on this key public health and civil rights issuehttp://www.informationclearinghouse.i...As always please do your research and draw your conclusions.Vaxxed Documentary:Vaxxed II Documentary:If you want to see first video about Bill Gates:2020 Virus 17 | Ep.12 | Global Governance and Mass Vaccinations |Bill Gates:New eugenics ad the rise of the Global Scientific DictatorshipHow Bill Gates bought his power and influenceThe Age of Polio, Part 1:The informed parentShouldn’t the after-effects of vaccination be discussed before?If this video resonates with you and you feel, as I do, that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.I'll see you in the next episode.Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this content:http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth...---My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth...Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth...--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil: