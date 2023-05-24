Cannabis AI Masterminds

Join us on an insightful journey as we delve into the world of artificial intelligence (AI) and its immense potential for the cannabis industry.
We’ll explore various aspects of AI implementation in the cannabis sector providing insights, and strategies to harness the power of AI effectively.
This podcast should empower cannabis CEOs, aiming to empower them with the knowledge and strategies to leverage AI for business growth and success.
Tune in to transform your cannabis business, drive growth, and succeed in the dynamic landscape of the cannabis industry with Artificial Intelligence.
Summary:
00:00 - intro
00:33 - Challenges in 2023
02:22 - AI opportunities
08:03 - AI Efficiencies
10:58 - Improving Custom Experience
13:37 - AI Decision Making Tools
17:17 - Using Data from AI
19:38 - Tailoring AI for Product Development
23:39 - Inventory Management using AI
26:42 - Automated Compliance
29:43 - Ethics & AI
31:47 - Mentorship & Ai Masterminds
35:21 - Outro
Patrick Rea:
Prior to Poseidon, Patrick founded CanopyBoulder and was CEO for over 6 years. Leading the cannabis industry’s top business accelerator, Patrick raised and managed five funds and led investments in 115 companies.
Poseidon:
Poseidon Asset Management is a venture capital firm that was founded in 2013 by Emily and Morgan Paxhia investing in cannabis and hemp companies.
Guest:
Patrick Rea, Managing Director at Poseidon Garden Ventures
https://www.linkedin.com/in/reapatrick/
Host:
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst & host of your cannabis business podcast.
https://www.linkedin.com/in/joshkincaid/
Episode 1149 The #TalkingHedge...
Covering cannabis business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
