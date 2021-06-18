Dr. Sellin: CCP Develop Destabilizing Economic Biowarfare Agents

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06/13/2021 Dr. Sellin with America Out Loud, Sunday, June 13: CCP has a much more sophisticated biological warfare program where they develop what one could describe as destabilizing or debilitating, or economic biological warfare agents. The scientists who were cherry-picked by some people in the US government were also involved in what is called the gain of function research. Communist China is also actively working on other types of biowarfare agents that are far more dangerous and deadly.