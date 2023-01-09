Create New Account
NFL Player Collapses On MNF. Game Suspended Indefinitely. Damar Hamlin Speaking & Doing Much Better
Damar Hamlin breathing on his own: Buffalo Bills player is talking, FaceTimed teammates. Damar Hamlin is speaking and had his breathing tube removed Friday, the Buffalo Bills announced. He has also been able to communicate with teammates via FaceTime, the team said.

"He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery," the Bills said in a statement. "His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team."

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Hamlin flexed while on screen in front of the whole team.

Blaming Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest on the COVID vaccine is ‘wildly and irresponsibly speculative,’ says expert

How Christian Eriksen returned to football after suffering cardiac arrest on pitch

What happened to Damar Hamlin, the NFL player who collapsed on field?

Tucker Carlson, social media and Damar Hamlin’s horror injury combine to create a vaccine misinformation field day COVID-19 vaccines almost certainly didn’t cause Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest.

How Damar Hamlin’s collapse became the latest anti-vaccine conspiracy theory

