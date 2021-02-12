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SITUATION UPDATE [2021-02-12] - MIKE ADAMS (VIDEO)
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1422 views • February 12, 2021
SITUATION UPDATE [2021-02-12] - MIKE ADAMS (VIDEO)
Note: The Jewish Holocaust was a False Flag HOLOHOAX, and the Nazi Germans were fighting against the Communist New World Order. General George Patton said we fought against the wrong enemy during WWII, and that got him assassinated. If Germany would have won against the NWO, we wouldn't be in the terrible fix we are now. 90% of the Germans were in the Military and Civil Defenses and they were all armed. I hope more people that call themselves Truthers would start Waking Up to more than just a few things. The goal should be to become CONSCIOUS which requires awakening to more than 30 Truths. I have the links to several Dennis Wise documentaries below if you are still asleep about who the Germans were fighting against in WWI and WWII. Currently TRUMP is being villified the same as HITLER, because both men were fighting against GLOBALISM and the NEW WORLD ORDER. They lied the same about HITLER as they are lying against TRUMP right now. HITLER was a German Patriot and TRUMP is an American Patriot.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
ADOLF HITLER: THE GREATEST STORY NEVER TOLD! [2013] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3ThOVk0CQAqD/
NEW WORLD ORDER: COMMUNISM BY THE BACK DOOR [2014] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rHVljnZ61Vtc/
THE SECRET MASONIC VICTORY OF WW2 [2019] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U14b2LI5aXEi/
Mike Adams
https://www.brighteon.com
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
Note: The Jewish Holocaust was a False Flag HOLOHOAX, and the Nazi Germans were fighting against the Communist New World Order. General George Patton said we fought against the wrong enemy during WWII, and that got him assassinated. If Germany would have won against the NWO, we wouldn't be in the terrible fix we are now. 90% of the Germans were in the Military and Civil Defenses and they were all armed. I hope more people that call themselves Truthers would start Waking Up to more than just a few things. The goal should be to become CONSCIOUS which requires awakening to more than 30 Truths. I have the links to several Dennis Wise documentaries below if you are still asleep about who the Germans were fighting against in WWI and WWII. Currently TRUMP is being villified the same as HITLER, because both men were fighting against GLOBALISM and the NEW WORLD ORDER. They lied the same about HITLER as they are lying against TRUMP right now. HITLER was a German Patriot and TRUMP is an American Patriot.
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
ADOLF HITLER: THE GREATEST STORY NEVER TOLD! [2013] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3ThOVk0CQAqD/
NEW WORLD ORDER: COMMUNISM BY THE BACK DOOR [2014] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rHVljnZ61Vtc/
THE SECRET MASONIC VICTORY OF WW2 [2019] - DENNIS WISE (DOCUMENTARY VIDEO)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U14b2LI5aXEi/
Mike Adams
https://www.brighteon.com
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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