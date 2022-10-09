Found this at 'MintPress News' on YouTube.
Settlers and the Israeli Military Raid Masafer Yatta - Destroy their Tents. - 100922
--
Masafer Yatta is a collection of 19 Palestinian hamlets in the southern West Bank, in the Hebron Governorate of the State of Palestine, located between 14 and 24 kilometers south of the city of Hebron, in the southern Hebron Hills.
