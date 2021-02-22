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UN Paris 'Climate' Deal is to Boost China, Kill US
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10 views • February 22, 2021
In this episode of Behind the Deep State, host Alex Newman explains how the United Nations "Paris Agreement" to supposedly solve alleged man-made global warming is actually a plot to destroy the U.S. economy and transfer what is left of America's productive capacity to Communist China. The UN deal, which was just rejoined by Joe Biden after President Donald Trump withdrew from it, represents a total attack on America that will do nothing for the climate. However, it will help destroy the United States and the U.S. military for the benefit of China and other hostile foreign governments.
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🇺🇸 The New American:
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https://twitter.com/NewAmericanMag
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