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What's in a Name?
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6 views • November 09, 2021
What's in a Name? [2018] borrows its title from Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet to provide deeper etymology on the meanings of key Bible figure's names. That which we call a rose by any other word would smell as sweet! This shortwave broadcast from WWCR examines the forenames of Adam, Eve, Abram, Isaac, Esau, Jacob and Yahshua in addition to teaching Yahweh's sacred Name should be kept hallowed.
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