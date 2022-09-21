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In January of 2019, Tony presented a lecture on Shariah (Islamic Law) for the 'Ministry to Muslims Network'. To watch the recording of the original, high-quality visual presentation with narration, and ALL visual slides, go here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/dCNxuuaXgHR3/
Learn about the history of Islam and the creation of Islamic law, and learn why America's founding documents are incompatible with Sharia. You'll also see how Islamic law and Sharia-compliance are coming to the West, and of course, what the ULTIMATE solution is to what's happening.
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