Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ivermectin Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven)
channel image
Sun Fruit Dan
239 Subscribers
129 views
Published 21 hours ago

Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin 5mg and 7.5mg Pills:http://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html


What Is Ivermectin? - https://bitly.ws/U9eL

The Ivermectin Parasite Detox Protocol - https://bitly.ws/TFyU

Ivermectin COVID-19 Protocol - (Science Based) - https://bitly.ws/TFxs


Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html


Ivermectin Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven)


Ivermectin is a potent anti parasitic medication that also has a wide variety of other detox and also health benefits when used safely and correctly.


I get asked by people frequently about all of the benefits Ivermectin can provide people with so I have created this video "Ivermectin Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven)" to share with you all of the benefits Ivermectin will induce in your body when ingesting it.


If you want to learn about all of the benefits make sure to watch this video from start to FINISH!


My Turpentine Facebook Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pineoil


Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan

(UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan


Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS


The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY


The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz


The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno

Keywords
ivermectinivermectin parasite detoxhow to use ivermectinivermectin benefitsivermectin cancerivermectin health benefitsivermectin anti parasitic effectsivermectin detoxhow to ingest ivermectinivermectin antiviralivermectin cancer treatmentivermectin alternative cancer treatmenthealing with ivermectinivermection protocol

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket