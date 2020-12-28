EP 2257-9AM Smartest Man In The World Says Election 'Obviously' Stolen

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MONDAY - DECEMBER 28, 2020
LIVE BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=1137351300
The Smartest Man In The World – IQ 200 – Is Convinced The U.S. Election Was Stolen.
Chris Langan is, arguably, the smartest man in the world. His IQ is remarkably somewhere between 195-210, according to testing. This is much higher than other popular intellectuals, like Stephen Hawking . https://bit.ly/3rxE3KH
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