Wittgenstein - A graveyard of electric ''green'' scooters that have run out of battery life

Pirate Pete
Aug 10, 2023
That looks so good for the environment doesn't it... I imagine there are Tesla and other electric car graveyards all over the earth. If their batteries are left in them they will eventually leak, IF they don't blow up and catch fire first, think about that.
