Wittgenstein - A graveyard of electric ''green'' scooters that have run out of battery life
High Hopes
Published a day ago

Pirate Pete


Aug 10, 2023


That looks so good for the environment doesn't it... I imagine there are Tesla and other electric car graveyards all over the earth. If their batteries are left in them they will eventually leak, IF they don't blow up and catch fire first, think about that.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/tUQ07a4Srijw/

