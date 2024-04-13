Thunder Dragon 2 (1993, Arcade)

Thunder Dragon 2 is a vertically scrolling shoot'em up developed and published by NMK. It was only released in the arcades.



There is no story given in the actual game, and apparently no story relation to the first game.



You have a single main weapon and limited number of bombs. Bombs will deal damage to everything along the screen's length and roughly half the screen's width depending on your position. You can find upgrades to your main weapon and an upgrade which gives missiles as an additional second weapon. Loosing a life will downgrade your weapons, but you do not loose all levels at once. Apart from weapon upgrades, there are additional bombs and item which give bonus points.



