IRAN BOMBS NETANYAHU'S BUNKER❓ IRANIAN BALLISTIC MISSILES POUND TEL AVIV 🚀 MEGA SHELTER DESTROYED

Iranian ballistic missile struck a major underground shelter in Tel Aviv during a powerful missile barrage. Dramatic footage circulating online shows massive explosions, burning vehicles, and emergency crews battling intense fires across central parts of the city after the impact.





Air-raid sirens blared across Tel Aviv and nearby cities like Petah Tikva as waves of Iranian missiles tested Israel’s air-defense systems. Some reports suggest the strike may have targeted a critical wartime shelter linked to top Israeli leadership, raising fears of a major escalation in the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict.





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tJc1gKoYgiE