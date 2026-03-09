IRAN BOMBS NETANYAHU'S BUNKER❓ IRANIAN BALLISTIC MISSILES POUND TEL AVIV 🚀 MEGA SHELTER DESTROYED

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iranian ballistic missile struck a major underground shelter in Tel Aviv during a powerful missile barrage. Dramatic footage circulating online shows massive explosions, burning vehicles, and emergency crews battling intense fires across central parts of the city after the impact.
Air-raid sirens blared across Tel Aviv and nearby cities like Petah Tikva as waves of Iranian missiles tested Israel’s air-defense systems. Some reports suggest the strike may have targeted a critical wartime shelter linked to top Israeli leadership, raising fears of a major escalation in the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict.
#IranMissileStrike #TelAvivAttack #IranIsraelWar #IranMissilesIsrael #TelAvivExplosion #IsraelUnderAttack #NetanyahuBunker #IranBallisticMissile #MiddleEastWar #IranVsIsrael #BreakingNews #IsraelMissileAlert #PetahTikvaSirens #IranStrikeIsrael #IsraelDefenseTested #TelAvivFires #WarUpdate
#oneindianews #oneindiaenglish #breakingnews #worldnews #englishnewslive #englishnews #latestnews #news