🚀💀 US Tomahawk caught on camera in Iran girls’ school strike
A confirmed and geolocated video shows a US Tomahawk missile striking the Minab girls’ primary school in Iran, where 171 schoolgirls and 14 female teachers were killed (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/66045), Drop Site News reported.
❌ Israel does not possess Tomahawk missiles.
☠️ The United States does.
🤡 Yesterday Trump blatantly lied that Iran bombed its own school.
Source @Geopolitics Prime | Iran War Updates
