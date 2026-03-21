Another Dimona view: Iranian ballistic missile hitting the city of Dimona in Israel

Other perspectives of the Iranian ballistic missile hitting the city of Dimona in Israel.

This is a city in southern Israel, which houses the country's main nuclear facility, which is believed to produce plutonium for an unofficial nuclear weapons program (estimated to have 80 to 400 warheads).

Adding: The Al-Arabiya TV channel reports a series of strikes by Iran in the Negev desert region - where the Israeli nuclear research center is located.

Adding: Israeli Channel 12: The number of injured in Dimona has risen to 20.

More on this: Israeli media: Israeli military helicopters are landing at the airfield in Dimona to evacuate the wounded.