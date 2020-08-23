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Proud Boys Vs Antifa Skirmishes/Violence in Portland (Civil War is Here?)
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84 views • August 23, 2020
At what point do we call this what it clearly is? A #CivilWar.
August 23rd, 2020; #Antifa and the #ProudBoys went to war in Portland with a variety of Melee Weapons, Shields/Riot Gear, Pepper Spray and (on the Antifa side) "Poop filled Balloons" 🥴🙃
This is fucking Ridiculous lol
Footage thanks to @Savsays on Twitter (Savanah from Infowars) and other random Patriots.
Follow me on Twitter @RealSaleemJuma or Instagram @ChadoftheCHAZ
August 23rd, 2020; #Antifa and the #ProudBoys went to war in Portland with a variety of Melee Weapons, Shields/Riot Gear, Pepper Spray and (on the Antifa side) "Poop filled Balloons" 🥴🙃
This is fucking Ridiculous lol
Footage thanks to @Savsays on Twitter (Savanah from Infowars) and other random Patriots.
Follow me on Twitter @RealSaleemJuma or Instagram @ChadoftheCHAZ
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