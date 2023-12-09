Create New Account
Dr. Brian Hooker explains how rich Big Pharma is getting from the vaccines
Dr. Brian Hooker explains how rich Big Pharma is getting from the vaccines:

“Just getting one vaccine on the childhood schedule will bring the manufacturer a billion dollars in sales per year. And it can be much, much more than that.”


“Over the first 1.5 years of the [COVID] vaccine, Pfizer made $56 billion. Moderna made $34 billion. And so, when you vote a vaccine onto the schedule, people get rich.”


https://x.com/BenSwann_/status/1732058566259851264?s=20

