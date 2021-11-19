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PROFESSOR BRIDLE, 100% IMPOSSIBLE TO REACH HEARD IMMUNITY WITH THESE VACCINES
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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60 views • November 19, 2021
PROFESSOR BRIDLE, 100% IMPOSSIBLE TO REACH HEARD IMMUNITY WITH THESE VACCINES And FullFacts Exposed

https://rumble.com/vph411-professor-bridle-100-impossible-to-reach-heard-immunity-with-these-vaccines.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
UK COLUMN NEWS PROFESSOR BRIDLE, 100% IMPOSSIBLE TO REACH HEARD IMMUNITY WITH THESE VACCINES
Professor Bridle Speaks Out About Vaccination "Facts"
THE CREDIBILITY OF VAXX HEALTH PASSPORTS DESTROYED UK COLUMN NEWS
Mike Robinson, Brian Gerrish and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
Excerpt from the full show from UK COLUMN NEWS which can be found here :-
https://rumble.com/vp8wax-uk-column-news-15th-november-2021.html
https://ukcolumn.org
Sources:
*************

Prof. Bridle Interview: - https://bit.ly/3FgjvfN

CDC Admission: - https://bit.ly/3HyC29c

Boston Herald: - https://bit.ly/3ozEl3b

UKC Friday (goto 31:00): - https://bit.ly/3wM4v6q

Dr Mike Williams Article 001: - https://bit.ly/3oyhV1V

Dr Mike Williams Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3osInKx

Chicago Tribune: - https://abcn.ws/3wMs5Qi

Neil Ferguson's Calculator Tweet: - https://bit.ly/2YT5gOA

Article: - https://bit.ly/3Fo4mcx

Devi Sridhar Tweet: - @devisridahr

Citizen Journalist Article: - https://bit.ly/3qGPW2W


FullFact Claim Independence But Appear To Be Factually Wrong

Sources:
*************

FullFact: - https://bit.ly/3FcPvRO

Gov't Statistical Service: - https://bit.ly/3kYRRwj
Keywords
virologistvaccine facts
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