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PROFESSOR BRIDLE, 100% IMPOSSIBLE TO REACH HEARD IMMUNITY WITH THESE VACCINES
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60 views • November 19, 2021
PROFESSOR BRIDLE, 100% IMPOSSIBLE TO REACH HEARD IMMUNITY WITH THESE VACCINES And FullFacts Exposed
https://rumble.com/vph411-professor-bridle-100-impossible-to-reach-heard-immunity-with-these-vaccines.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
UK COLUMN NEWS PROFESSOR BRIDLE, 100% IMPOSSIBLE TO REACH HEARD IMMUNITY WITH THESE VACCINES
Professor Bridle Speaks Out About Vaccination "Facts"
THE CREDIBILITY OF VAXX HEALTH PASSPORTS DESTROYED UK COLUMN NEWS
Mike Robinson, Brian Gerrish and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
Excerpt from the full show from UK COLUMN NEWS which can be found here :-
https://rumble.com/vp8wax-uk-column-news-15th-november-2021.html
https://ukcolumn.org
Sources:
*************
Prof. Bridle Interview: - https://bit.ly/3FgjvfN
CDC Admission: - https://bit.ly/3HyC29c
Boston Herald: - https://bit.ly/3ozEl3b
UKC Friday (goto 31:00): - https://bit.ly/3wM4v6q
Dr Mike Williams Article 001: - https://bit.ly/3oyhV1V
Dr Mike Williams Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3osInKx
Chicago Tribune: - https://abcn.ws/3wMs5Qi
Neil Ferguson's Calculator Tweet: - https://bit.ly/2YT5gOA
Article: - https://bit.ly/3Fo4mcx
Devi Sridhar Tweet: - @devisridahr
Citizen Journalist Article: - https://bit.ly/3qGPW2W
FullFact Claim Independence But Appear To Be Factually Wrong
Sources:
*************
FullFact: - https://bit.ly/3FcPvRO
Gov't Statistical Service: - https://bit.ly/3kYRRwj
https://rumble.com/vph411-professor-bridle-100-impossible-to-reach-heard-immunity-with-these-vaccines.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
UK COLUMN NEWS PROFESSOR BRIDLE, 100% IMPOSSIBLE TO REACH HEARD IMMUNITY WITH THESE VACCINES
Professor Bridle Speaks Out About Vaccination "Facts"
THE CREDIBILITY OF VAXX HEALTH PASSPORTS DESTROYED UK COLUMN NEWS
Mike Robinson, Brian Gerrish and David Scott with today's UK Column News.
Excerpt from the full show from UK COLUMN NEWS which can be found here :-
https://rumble.com/vp8wax-uk-column-news-15th-november-2021.html
https://ukcolumn.org
Sources:
*************
Prof. Bridle Interview: - https://bit.ly/3FgjvfN
CDC Admission: - https://bit.ly/3HyC29c
Boston Herald: - https://bit.ly/3ozEl3b
UKC Friday (goto 31:00): - https://bit.ly/3wM4v6q
Dr Mike Williams Article 001: - https://bit.ly/3oyhV1V
Dr Mike Williams Article 002: - https://bit.ly/3osInKx
Chicago Tribune: - https://abcn.ws/3wMs5Qi
Neil Ferguson's Calculator Tweet: - https://bit.ly/2YT5gOA
Article: - https://bit.ly/3Fo4mcx
Devi Sridhar Tweet: - @devisridahr
Citizen Journalist Article: - https://bit.ly/3qGPW2W
FullFact Claim Independence But Appear To Be Factually Wrong
Sources:
*************
FullFact: - https://bit.ly/3FcPvRO
Gov't Statistical Service: - https://bit.ly/3kYRRwj
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