X22 REPORT Ep. 3041b - [DS] War Drums Are Getting Louder, Trump Is Fighting For The People, Boom

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3041b - April 9, 2023
[DS] War Drums Are Getting Louder, Trump Is Fighting For The People, Boom
The [DS] is struggling, they have tried everything against Trump and it has all failed. The people are awake and thinking logically. The [DS] war drums are getting louder, they want war and Trump wants peace. Trump is fighting for the people, he is the lion. The [DS] plan for chaos/riots and war will fail, the patriots know the playbook.
