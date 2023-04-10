Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3041b - [DS] War Drums Are Getting Louder, Trump Is Fighting For The People, Boom
GalacticStorm
Published 19 hours ago |
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3041b - April 9, 2023

[DS] War Drums Are Getting Louder, Trump Is Fighting For The People, Boom


 The [DS] is struggling, they have tried everything against Trump and it has all failed. The people are awake and thinking logically. The [DS] war drums are getting louder, they want war and Trump wants peace. Trump is fighting for the people, he is the lion. The [DS] plan for chaos/riots and war will fail, the patriots know the playbook. 

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclaselon muskelection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation

