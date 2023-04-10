X22 REPORT Ep. 3041b - [DS] War Drums Are Getting Louder, Trump Is Fighting For The People, Boom

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3041b - April 9, 2023

[DS] War Drums Are Getting Louder, Trump Is Fighting For The People, Boom





The [DS] is struggling, they have tried everything against Trump and it has all failed. The people are awake and thinking logically. The [DS] war drums are getting louder, they want war and Trump wants peace. Trump is fighting for the people, he is the lion. The [DS] plan for chaos/riots and war will fail, the patriots know the playbook.

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

Get The Fastest No-Log VPN Today 73% OFF LIFETIME DISCOUNT!

https://www.virtualshield.com/x22

Start Today For FREE for 30 days ^^ Click Above^^





